Packers Activating CB Jaire Alexander Off COVID-19 List

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have activated CB Jaire Alexander off of the COVID-19 list.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander is set to make a base salary of $13.294 million, fully guaranteed, in 2022 under the fifth-year option. 

In 2021, Alexander has appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.

