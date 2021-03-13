Packers Also Restructure OL Billy Turner’s Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that the Green Bay Packers are also restructuring the contract of OL Billy Turner.

This move should create around $3 million in cap space for the Packers and likely get them under the salary cap.

Green Bay has also reworked the contracts of S Adrian Amos and OLB Preston Smith.

Tom Silverstein confirms that Turner is helping the team get under the cap by having part of his $5.525 million in total salary turned into a signing bonus. The Packers were about $1.5 million over the cap prior to re-structuring Turner’s deal.

Turner, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

In 2020, Turner appeared in and started 14 games at tackle for the Packers.