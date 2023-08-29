Packers Announce 37 Moves, Finalize 53-Man Roster

The Green Bay Packers announced 37 roster moves as they cut their team down to 53 players at Tuesday’s deadline.

The team placed CB Eric Stokes on the PUP list, S Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher, and RB Lew Nichols.

The following is a full list of players being let go by the team:

TE Austin Allen CB Corey Ballentine LB Keshawn Banks WR Jadakis Bonds WR Cody Chrest T Jean Delance WR Grant DuBose C James Empey CB Tyrell Ford S Innis Gaines CB Elijah Hamilton CB William Hooper CB Shemar Jean-Charles DL Jason Lewan RB Nate McCrary QB Alex McGough WR Bo Melton WR Dre Miller LB Arron Mosby DL Antonio Moultrie LB Kenneth Odumegwu LS Matt Orzech FB Henry Pearson LB Jimmy Phillips Jr. LB Marvin Pierre S Benny Sapp III C Cole Schneider DL Chris Slayton RB Patrick Taylor T Kadeem Telfort CB Kiondre Thomas WR Duece Watts

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 with the Packers that includes a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions or pass defenses.