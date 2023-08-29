Packers Announce 37 Moves, Finalize 53-Man Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Green Bay Packers announced 37 roster moves as they cut their team down to 53 players at Tuesday’s deadline.

Packers helmet

The team placed CB Eric Stokes on the PUP list, S Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher, and RB Lew Nichols.

The following is a full list of players being let go by the team:

  1. TE Austin Allen
  2. CB Corey Ballentine
  3. LB Keshawn Banks
  4. WR Jadakis Bonds
  5. WR Cody Chrest
  6. T Jean Delance
  7. WR Grant DuBose
  8. C James Empey
  9. CB Tyrell Ford
  10. S Innis Gaines
  11. CB Elijah Hamilton
  12. CB William Hooper
  13. CB Shemar Jean-Charles
  14. DL Jason Lewan
  15. RB Nate McCrary
  16. QB Alex McGough
  17. WR Bo Melton
  18. WR Dre Miller
  19. LB Arron Mosby
  20. DL Antonio Moultrie
  21. LB Kenneth Odumegwu
  22. LS Matt Orzech
  23. FB Henry Pearson
  24. LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.
  25. LB Marvin Pierre
  26. S Benny Sapp III
  27. C Cole Schneider
  28. DL Chris Slayton
  29. RB Patrick Taylor
  30. T Kadeem Telfort
  31. CB Kiondre Thomas
  32. WR Duece Watts

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft. 

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 with the Packers that includes a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024. 

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions or pass defenses.

