Packers Announce Five Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Monday following their rookie minicamp. 

Packers helmet

The full list includes:

  • Packers signed WR seventh-round WR Grant DuBose.
  • Packers signed LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie.
  • Packers waived LS Jack Coco

Coco, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and managed to win the team’s long-snapper job. 

In 2022, Coco appeared in all 17 games for the Packers. 

During his four-year college career, Coco appeared in 39 games and started twice as a tight end and long snapper.

