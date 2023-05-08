Packers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Monday following their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Packers signed WR seventh-round WR Grant DuBose .

. Packers signed LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie .

CB and DL . Packers waived LS Jack Coco.

Coco, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and managed to win the team’s long-snapper job.

In 2022, Coco appeared in all 17 games for the Packers.

During his four-year college career, Coco appeared in 39 games and started twice as a tight end and long snapper.