Packers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Monday following their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
- Packers signed WR seventh-round WR Grant DuBose.
- Packers signed LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie.
- Packers waived LS Jack Coco.
Coco, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and managed to win the team’s long-snapper job.
In 2022, Coco appeared in all 17 games for the Packers.
During his four-year college career, Coco appeared in 39 games and started twice as a tight end and long snapper.
