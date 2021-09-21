Packers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad and released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the unit.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair G Ben Braden DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines DE Tipa Galeai K J.J. Molson WR Equanimeous St. Brown RB Patrick Taylor G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree LS Steven Wirtel S Shawn Davis DL R.J. McIntosh

Davis, 22, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in April. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a $307,331 signing bonus.

However, the Colts opted to waive Davis coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.