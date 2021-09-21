Packers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad and released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the unit.
Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:
- QB Kurt Benkert
- WR Chris Blair
- G Ben Braden
- DB Kabion Ento
- DB Innis Gaines
- DE Tipa Galeai
- K J.J. Molson
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- RB Patrick Taylor
- G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- WR Juwann Winfree
- LS Steven Wirtel
- S Shawn Davis
- DL R.J. McIntosh
Davis, 22, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in April. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a $307,331 signing bonus.
However, the Colts opted to waive Davis coming out of the preseason.
During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
