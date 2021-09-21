Packers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad and released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from the unit. 

Packers helmet

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

  1. QB Kurt Benkert
  2. WR Chris Blair
  3. G Ben Braden
  4. DB Kabion Ento
  5. DB Innis Gaines
  6. DE Tipa Galeai
  7. K J.J. Molson
  8. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  9. RB Patrick Taylor
  10. G Cole Van Lanen
  11. LB Ray Wilborn
  12. WR Juwann Winfree
  13. LS Steven Wirtel
  14. S Shawn Davis
  15. DL R.J. McIntosh

Davis, 22, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in April. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a  $307,331 signing bonus. 

However, the Colts opted to waive Davis coming out of the preseason. 

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply