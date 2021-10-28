Packers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they’ve activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

The Packers also elevated WR Juwann Winfree and OL Ben Braden to their active roster.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay this offseason on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in five games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Dafney, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster this summer.

In 2021, Dafney has appeared in two games for the Packers, but has yet to record a statistic.