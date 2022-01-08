Packers Announce Three Moves, Activate C Josh Myers From IR

The Green Bay Packers announced that C Josh Myers has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday. The team is also elevating DL Abdullah Anderson and LB La’Darius Hamilton for Week 18.

#Packers activate C/G Josh Myers off injured reserve & elevate two players for gameday. Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/fEyCebvgAF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2022

Myers, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus.

In 2021, Meyers has appeared in five games for the Packers, making five starts for them.