Packers Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 9

The Green Bay Packers officially signed LB Kristian Welch to the active roster on Saturday and placed LB Nick Niemann on injured reserve.

The Packers also called up DE Arron Mosby to their active roster with DE Lukas Van Ness ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Niemann, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

He finished a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a two-year deal with Houston.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before catching on with the Packers.

In 2024, Niemann appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 21 tackles and one pass defense.