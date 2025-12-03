Packers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed DL Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad to the active roster and signed WR Will Sheppard to the practice squad.

Riley, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,084,977 rookie contract when he was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. The Giants quickly re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Riley appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 12 tackles and three tackles for loss.