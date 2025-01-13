Packers CB Jaire Alexander Says He’s Unsure Of Future With Team

Packers CB Jaire Alexander missed the rest of the season after Week 11 as he had knee surgery on an injury that limited him to seven games in 2024.

Alexander was placed on injured reserve in January and wasn’t available to play in the postseason. Following their Wild Card Weekend loss to the Eagles, Alexander declined to speak with the media because “he doesn’t even know if he is going to be here next year,” per Kelly Hallinan.

He carried a cap hit of over $23 million in 2024 and that number will continue to rise over the final two years of his deal. Green Bay could be looking to move on from him due to that number as he’s played in just 14 games in the last two years.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.