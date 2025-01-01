Packers CB Jaire Alexander Undergoing Knee Surgery, Likely Out For Season

Per Matt Schneidman, Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that CB Jaire Alexander will undergo knee surgery on his torn PCL.

LaFleur added that Alexander will likely miss the remainder of the season. Alexander had tried to play through the injury and was expected to return, however, he was simply unable to play.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

In 2024, Alexander has appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We will have more news on Alexander when it becomes available.