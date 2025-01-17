Packers CB Keisean Nixon Not Interested In Continuing To Return Kicks

Packers CB Keisean Nixon doesn’t want to return kicks next season after experiencing the new rules for the first time this year.

“I don’t really want to do it no more,” Nixon told Matt Scheneidman. “There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me. I want to be CB1. CB1 is not doing kick returns. That’s just what it is.”

Nixon fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff of what wound up being the team’s final game of the season against the Eagles on Sunday.

Nixon, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2019. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract he signed with the Raiders.

However, the Raiders declined to tender Nixon an offer as a restricted free agent last offseason. He later signed on with the Packers in 2022.

Green Bay brought Nixon back on a one-year contract in 2023 before re-signing him to a three-year, $18 million contract back in March of 2024.

In 2024, Nixon appeared in 17 games for the Packers and recorded 88 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He also totaled 528 kick return yards on 18 attempts and 48 punt return yards on four attempts.

