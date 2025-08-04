Packers CB Nate Hobbs Underwent ‘Minor’ Knee Surgery

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that Packers CB Nate Hobbs recently underwent a “minor” knee surgery.

According to Huber, Hobbs could return in around three weeks from the surgery, which gives him a shot of being available for Week 1.

Huber adds that this was considered to be “more preventative than anything” and says he “might have been able to play through it all season with no troubles.”

However, he and the team opted for him to get the procedure now and try to get it fixed before the start of the season.

Hobbs, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

Hobbs played out the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers this offseason.

In 2024, Hobbs appeared in 11 games for the Raiders, making seven starts and recording 49 tackles, one interception and five pass defenses.