Packers Claim WR Travis Fulgham Off Waivers From Broncos

According to Field Yates, the Packers claimed WR Travis Fulgham off of waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday.

Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again.

The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him, at which point he briefly joined the Dolphins and Broncos. Denver cut him loose on Tuesday.

In 2021, Fulgham appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded no statistics.