Packers Could Have Malik Willis Package Even If Jordan Love Plays

Dianna Russini of The Athletic suggests the Packers could utilize QB Malik Willis for a package of plays in Week 4 even if QB Jordan Love returns from his knee injury.

Russini doesn’t believe Love will be 100 percent if he returns Sunday, which could lead to Green Bay using Willis when the situation calls for it.

Minnesota is preparing to see both quarterbacks in their important divisional clash, per Russini.

Willis, 25, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus.

In 2024, Willis has appeared in three games for the Packers and completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 324 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed 12 times for 114 yards (9.5 YPC) and a touchdown.