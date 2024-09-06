Packers Cut RB Nate McCrary With Injury Settlement, Elevate RB Ellis Merriweather

The Green Bay Packers have released RB Nate McCrary with an injury settlement, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Packers have elevated RB Ellis Merriweather from the practice squad to the active roster.

Merriweather, 25, signed as an undrafted free agent to the Saints in 2023 out of UMass. He was among the final roster cuts in 2023 but quickly re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. The Saints released him from their practice squad before the season started.

He caught on with the Packers practice squad in November 2023 and re-signed a futures contract after the season. Merriweather was among the final roster cuts again in 2024 but re-signed to the practice squad a few days later.

Merriweather has yet to record a statistic in an NFL game.