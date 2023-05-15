Packers Cut S James Wiggins

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday they have cut S James Wiggins.

Wiggins, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Cincinnati in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and was waived among final roster cuts in August before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Wiggins eventually found himself promoted to the active roster before being placed on injured reserve in December. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed to the Chiefs practice squad. However, he lasted just a week before being cut again.

The Packers signed Wiggins to a futures deal for the 2023 season in January.

In 2021, Wiggins appeared in three games and recorded no statistics.