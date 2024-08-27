Packers Cutting K Anders Carlson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers have elected to waive K Anders Carlson.

He was a sixth-round pick just last year and was Green Bay’s starting kicker as a rookie. However, he battled inconsistency and the Packers signed veteran K Greg Joseph to compete with him this summer.

It’s not clear if Joseph has won the job or if the Packers will look outside the building for an answer at kicker.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus.

In 2023, Carlson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts (81.8 percent) and 34 of 39 extra points (87.2 percent).