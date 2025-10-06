Packers Designate C Jacob Monk To Return, Work Out Five Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers officially designated C Jacob Monk to return from injured reserve on Monday.

The Packers also hosted five free agents for tryouts on Monday including:

DT Tommy Akingbesote DB Anthony Campbell DTKeondre Coburn DT Fabien Lovett DT Omari Thomas

The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

Monk, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4.3 million contract with Green Bay.

In 2024, Monk appeared in 10 games for the Packers, but did not make a start for them.