Packers Designate C Jacob Monk To Return, Work Out Five Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers officially designated C Jacob Monk to return from injured reserve on Monday. 

The Packers also hosted five free agents for tryouts on Monday including:

  1. DT Tommy Akingbesote
  2. DB Anthony Campbell
  3. DTKeondre Coburn
  4. DT Fabien Lovett
  5. DT Omari Thomas

The Packers placed Monk on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. 

Monk, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4.3 million contract with Green Bay. 

In 2024, Monk appeared in 10 games for the Packers, but did not make a start for them.

