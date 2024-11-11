Packers Designate RB MarShawn Lloyd To Return From IR

The Green Bay Packers have designated RB MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Lloyd will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He has been out since September with an ankle injury.

Lloyd, 23, was a third-round pick to the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards along with catching one pass for three yards.