Packers Elevate LB La’Darius Hamilton For Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton from their practice squad to the active roster in time for Thursday Night Football.

#Packers activate WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve & elevate LB La’Darius Hamilton to the active roster for gameday. Roster moves ahead of #TNF 📰 https://t.co/fKBeVDHrrX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2022

Hamilton, 24, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in April of 2020 but was cut loose coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a futures deal before waiving him shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers claimed Hamilton off of waivers and later signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay signed him off of Tampa Bay’s practice squad in September of last year.

During his college career, Hamilton recorded 122 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, one interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.