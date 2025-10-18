Packers Elevate RB Pierre Strong, Among Other Moves

The Packers announced that they are elevating RB Pierre Strong and DE Arron Mosby from the practice squad for Week 7.

In another move, the team is activating OT Jacob Monk from the injured reserve list.

Strong, 26, was a two-time first team All-American, second team All-American, and third team All-American during his five years at South Dakota State.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,373,433 that includes a signing bonus of $713,433 when New England traded Strong to Cleveland in August 2023 for OL Tyrone Wheatley.

The Browns waived Strong with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2025, and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Strong appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 26 times for 108 yards, caught 14 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 11 kickoffs for 255 yards.