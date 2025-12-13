Packers Elevate RB Pierre Strong Jr.

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are elevating RB Pierre Strong Jr. for Week 15 with RB Josh Jacobs nursing an injury.

Strong, 26, was a two-time First Team All-American, a second-team All-American, and a third-team All-American during his five years at South Dakota State.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,373,433 that includes a signing bonus of $713,433 when New England traded Strong to Cleveland in August 2023 for OL Tyrone Wheatley.

The Browns waived Strong with an injury designation following camp in 2025, and he later joined Green Bay’s practice squad.

In 2024, Strong appeared in 14 games for the Browns and rushed 26 times for 108 yards, caught 14 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 11 kickoffs for 255 yards.