Packers Elevate Two Players For Week 4

The Packers announced the elevation of cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Robert Rochell for Week 4.

Rochell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and he has bounced on and off the roster since.

In 2024, Rochell has appeared in one game for the Packers and recorded one tackle.