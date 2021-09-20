Packers Elevate WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve elevated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 2’s game against the Lions.

St. Brown, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers.

In 2020, St. Brown appeared in 12 games and recorded seven receptions for 117 yards (16.7 YPC) and one touchdown.