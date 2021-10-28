Packers Elevating WR Juwann Winfree From Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Packers are elevating WR Juwann Winfree from their practice squad to the active roster for Week 8’s Thursday Night game.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he has caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons, unable to make the 53-man roster. He’s bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster this season.

For his career, Winfree has appeared in six games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.