Packers Elevating WR Juwann Winfree

Per Bill Huber, the Packers are elevating WR Juwann Winfree ahead of their Week 6 game in order to replace injured WR Malik Taylor.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he has caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons, unable to make the 53-man roster.

For his career, Winfree has appeared in five games but is yet to record any statistics.