Packers Exercising DT Devonte Wyatt’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers are exercising DT Devonte Wyatt‘s fifth-year option for 2026.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Wyatt has been steadily productive through his first three seasons.

The fifth-year option is worth $13.922 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

Wyatt, 27, was the No. 28 overall pick for the Packers out of Georgia in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,861,184 rookie contract that includes a $6,533,588. He’ll make a salary of $13,922,000 for the 2026 season under the fifth-year option.

In 2024, Wyatt appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 23 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries.