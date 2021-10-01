Packers Expected To Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On IR

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Green Bay Packers are expected to place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on short-term injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

You can expect the Packers will add someone to their roster in the coming days after officially placing him on injured reserve.

Valdes-Scantling, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling has appeared in three games for the Packers and caught six passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Valdes-Scantling as it becomes available.