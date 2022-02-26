Packers Expected To Release Za’Darius Smith This Offseason, Chiefs & Ravens Potential Landing Spots

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers are likely to release veteran OLB Za’Darius Smith this offseason, as they work to get their cap in order for the 2022 season.

Pauline mentions that Green Bay would gain $15.75 million of cap space by releasing Smith, who carries a $27.7 million cap number in 2022.

Several sources have told Pauline that Smith would be “one of the most sought-after pass rushers in free agency” should he become available next month and he could end up securing the top contract for edge rushers in free agency.

As for potential landing spots for Smith, Pauline says a return to the Ravens is a possibility while the Chiefs are expected “to go hard” after him.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith has one year remaining on his contract and is set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.