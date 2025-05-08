Packers Expected To Sign Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma

According to Dave Naylor, the Packers are expected to sign Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma following his tryout at their rookie minicamp.

Elgersma, who just finished playing college football in Canada at Laurier, was supposed to attend Buffalo’s rookie minicamp this week, but instead will remain in Green Bay.

He’s got standout size and arm strength, which helped catch the eye of the Senior Bowl for an invitation earlier this spring.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers also selected Elgersma in the second round of the CFL draft.

Elgersma, 23, spent four seasons at Laurier and won the Hec Crighton trophy in 2024, Canadian college football’s equivalent of the Heisman.

During his four-year college career, Elgersma completed 71 percent of his pass attempts for 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He added 127 rushes for 605 yards and 18 touchdowns.