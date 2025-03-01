Packers Expecting Big Jump For DE Lukas Van Ness In 2025

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has high hopes for OLB Lukas Van Ness as he enters his third season in the NFL.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Gutekunst said the following about the young pass rusher.

“I expect him to take a big jump this year,” Gutekunst said, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

Green Bay ranked 26th in pass rush win rate a year ago which was second-lowest among any playoff teams, per ESPN. After trading OLB Preston Smith midseason, improving the pass rush is one of their top priorities this offseason.

Van Ness, 23, was the 13th overall pick by the Packers out of Iowa in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $17,388,096 contract that includes a $9,645,888 signing bonus and will carry a $4,742,208 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Van Ness appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 33 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.