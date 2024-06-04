Packers GM: Goal Is To Extend QB Jordan Love Before Training Camp

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said on Tuesday the goal is to get an extension done with QB Jordan Love before the team starts training camp in July.

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst said in a radio interview on 97.3 The Game. “The nice part about this is none of these things are ever easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this done before training camp for sure…

“We’re looking forward to getting that done but it never goes fast.”

The Packers’ first training camp practice is set for July 22.

The team had to wait a year after signing Love to a short extension last May in place of the fifth-year option due to an NFL rule about how often contracts can be redone.

But that window has passed and the two sides are free to negotiate and sign a new deal anytime. Love dramatically outplayed his contract last year in his first season as the Packers’ starter and is now set up to receive a lucrative reward.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

