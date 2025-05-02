Packers Had Exploratory Trade Talks For CB Jaire Alexander, At Least Two Teams Monitoring Him

According to Josina Anderson, the Packers have had exploratory trade talks involving CB Jaire Alexander, and releasing him is also an option.

Anderson reports that at least two teams have been monitoring Alexander’s status for “quite some time.”

Anderson writes that there’s an understanding between Alexander and Green Bay that they will figure out his contract and roster status before arriving to the Packers’ offseason program.

Earlier this week, Rob Demovsky reported Green Bay and Alexander have been discussing a potential reconciliation to keep him on the roster in 2025.

Alexander has been available on the trade block pretty much all offseason, but the Packers have found no takers. They’ve also been reluctant to just outright cut Alexander despite the potential cap savings, believing he still has some value.

The relationship between the two sides has been strained in recent years, with both sides frustrated by Alexander’s injury issues that have limited him to 14 games the past two seasons. At one point, that seemed like it would push Alexander out, but Demovsky’s report has opened the door to some kind of mending of fences.

Demovsky says at this point, all options still remain on the table, including a cut, trade or return.

It’s worth noting Alexander has a decent amount of leverage, and it will be hard for him to be traded if he refuses to renegotiate his deal. He can also force the Packers to cut him by not accepting a pay cut.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.