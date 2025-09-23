Packers Had Six Players In For Workouts

The Green Bay Packers hosted six players for workouts, per the NFL transaction wire on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

OL Mason Brooks WR Sam Brown RB Montrell Johnson WR Jakobie Keeney-James S Trey Taylor OL Matt Waletzko

Of this group, Keeney-James was signed to a practice squad contract.

Waletzko, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was waived with an injury.

In 2022, Waletzko appeared in three games for the Cowboys.