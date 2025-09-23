Packers Had Six Players In For Workouts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers hosted six players for workouts, per the NFL transaction wire on Tuesday. 

Packers helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. OL Mason Brooks
  2. WR Sam Brown
  3. RB Montrell Johnson
  4. WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  5. S Trey Taylor
  6. OL Matt Waletzko

Of this group, Keeney-James was signed to a practice squad contract. 

Waletzko, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was waived with an injury. 

In 2022, Waletzko appeared in three games for the Cowboys. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply