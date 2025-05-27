Packers Have Pay Cut Offer On Table For CB Jaire Alexander

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers have an offer on the table to CB Jaire Alexander for a restructured deal that would lower his salary for this upcoming season and keep him in Green Bay.

Alexander’s camp has not accepted the offer yet, per Schneidman, meaning there’s not a resolution to the situation that has dragged on all offseason.

He adds Alexander would prefer to remain in Green Bay and has been participating in voluntary OTAs. However, Alexander has only participated virtually and is not in Green Bay for the offseason.

Schneidman notes Alexander plans to attend mandatory minicamp in June regardless of whether his contract situation is resolved.

Alexander has been available on the trade block pretty much all offseason, but the Packers have found no takers. They’ve also been reluctant to just outright cut Alexander despite the potential cap savings, believing he still has some value.

The relationship between the two sides has been strained in recent years, with both sides frustrated by Alexander’s injury issues that have limited him to 14 games the past two seasons. At one point, that seemed like it would push Alexander out, but the two sides have become open to some kind of mending of fences.

It’s worth noting Alexander has a decent amount of leverage, and it will be hard for him to be traded if he refuses to renegotiate his deal. He can also force the Packers to cut him by not accepting a pay cut.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.