Packers Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade Aaron Rodgers If He Still Wants Out Next Year

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Thursday that if Aaron Rodgers still wants out of Green Bay after the 2021 season, the Packers have verbally agreed that they will trade him to another team.

The Packers and Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract last week that paved the way for Rodgers to return to the team for the start of training camp.

As part of the agreement, the Packers voided the 2023 year of Rodgers’ contract and the deal is set to void on the seventh day prior to the 2023 league year, making him impossible to franchise tag after 2022.

The Packers have not actually waived their rights to pursue a prorated amount of Rodgers’ signing bonus. If he retires prior to 2022 he may have to forfeit $11.5 million in his remaining prorated money from his original $57.5M signing bonus in 2018.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.