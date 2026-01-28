Packers Hiring Former Bills DC Bobby Babich To Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are hiring former Bills DC Bobby Babich to their coaching staff under new DC Jonathan Gannon.

Babich will work as the defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach, per Pelissero.

Babich, 42, got his start in the NFL as an administrative assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints with the Browns as a defensive assistant and with FIU as the secondary coach before landing with the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017.

Babich coached safeties for a few seasons before being moved to LB coach in 2022. He was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Bills defense ranked No. 12 in scoring and No. 7 in total defense, including No. 28 against the run and No. 1 against the pass.