Packers Hiring Former Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington As DL Coach, Promoting Sean Mannion To QB Coach

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are hiring former Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington as their new defensive line coach.

He held that role for the Patriots previously before being promoted to defensive coordinator last year.

Demovsky adds the Packers are promoting offensive assistant Sean Mannion to QB coach to replace former QB coach Tom Clements, who retired this offseason.

Covington, 34, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020. Covington was promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator before the 2024 season when Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach.

In 2024, the Patriots defense ranked No. 22 in points allowed, No. 22 in total yards allowed, No. 10 in passing yards allowed and No. 23 in rushing yards allowed.

Mannion, 32, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then re-signed to the practice squad but was cut loose before another stint with the Seahawks on their practice squad.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

For his career, Mannion appeared in 14 games for the Rams and Vikings, making three starts. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 573 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He retired and joined the Packers’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant.