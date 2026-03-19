Packers Hiring T.C. McCartney As Offensive Assistant

Jordan Schultz reports the Packers are hiring T.C. McCartney as an offensive assistant.

McCartney, 36, got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2011. He was hired as an offensive quality control coach by the Browns in 2014.

After two years as an offensive QC coach for the 49ers, the Broncos hired McCartney as their quarterbacks coach in 2019.

McCartney worked closely with Lock in 2019, helping guide him to a 64.1 completion percentage with 1,020 yards passing, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts after 12 weeks on injured reserve.

He was fired after 2019 and joined the Browns as an offensive assistant, where he served for two seasons before being promoted to TEs coach. From there, the Patriots hired McCartney as their QBs coach for the 2024 season, but HC Jerod Mayo was fired after the season.