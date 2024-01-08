Packers Hosted Three Players For A Workout

The Green Bay Packers hosted DB Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, WR Samuel Emilus and DB Kenneth George for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

George, 26, spent two years at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to the University of Tennessee.

He signed with the Titans as an UDFA following the 2022 draft but was released prior to the start of training camp.

During his four years with Tennessee, George played in 33 games and made ten starts. He recorded 52 tackles, one interception, ten pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.