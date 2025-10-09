Packers Hosted Two Kickers For Tryouts Including Greg Joseph

The Green Bay Packers officially hosted free agent kickers Greg Joseph and Lucas Havrisik for tryouts on Thursday.

Packers K Brandon McManus suffered a quad injury during practice on Tuesday, but appears to be okay for Week 5, so Green Bay is likely doing their due diligence.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers, and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph and he caught on with Washington soon after. The Commanders ended up releasing him in December and he joined the Jets practice squad soon after.

The 49ers signed Joseph to a contract in May before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Joseph has appeared in eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets, converting 16 of 20 field goal attempts (80 percent) to go along with all 11 extra point tries.

