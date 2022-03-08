Packers Informed WR Davante Adams He Will Be Tagged

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers have officially told WR Davante Adams he will be receiving the franchise tag today.

This move has been widely expected for months and now becomes official. As of today, both Adams and QB Aaron Rodgers are locked in to the team’s plans for 2022.

The tag for Adams is a little over $20 million fully guaranteed. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Adams has to play out the season on the tag.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 106 of 148 targets for 1,362 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

