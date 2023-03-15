Packers & Jets Still Negotiating Trade Terms For Aaron Rodgers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers and Jets are still negotiating the trade terms for a deal involving QB Aaron Rodgers.

Pelissero says the Packers aren’t looking for multiple first-round picks, as has been suggested at one point. Still, the two sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement. Rodgers’ contract is also a wrinkle in all of this.

And while the wording of Pelissero’s tweet does seem to square with the expectation that Rodgers ends up in New York at the end of all of this, Matt Schneidman says he still hasn’t told Packers GM Brian Gutekunst he wants to be traded to the Jets yet.

Rodgers still hasn’t made an announcement regarding what his plans are, but he will be joining the “Pat McAfee Show” today, so there could be more information from him then.

The Jets did sign Allen Lazard on Tuesday and reports have said that they could also target other teammates of Rodgers including Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis. Rodgers has reportedly been trying to recruit free agents to join him with the Jets.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.