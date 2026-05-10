Jets Signing OL Landon Young, Making Corresponding Cut

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are signing veteran OL Landon Young to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting WR Mac Dalena.

Young, 28, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints out of Kentucky in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he returned to the Saints on a one-year pact. However, he was placed on injured reserve in August and missed the season.

In 2024, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made five starts.