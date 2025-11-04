Packers Looking Into Signing CB Asante Samuel Jr.

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are looking into signing free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Although Schneidman notes there is “nothing definitive,” he reiterated that Green Bay has interest in the cornerback.

Samuel Jr. underwent neck surgery in April and is waiting to sign with another team.

Back in May, Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel visited with the Saints and had a check-up in early July.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

