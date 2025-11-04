Packers Made Eight Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced seven roster moves today, including placing TE Tucker Kraft on injured reserve.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 4, 2025

The team also promoted DL Arron Mosby and TE Josh Whyle from the practice squad to the active roster, signed TE McCallan Castles, TE Drake Dabney, LB Kristian Welch and WR Michael Woods II to the practice squad and cut OL Lecitus Smith.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

Woods, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp last year, and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

Cleveland waived him with an injury designation in early August.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.

Welch, 27, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender in 2022.

Baltimore waived Welch after training camp in 2023 and he went on to sign with the Packers’ practice squad shortly after. He signed to Green Bay’s active roster in September of the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent before re-signing another one-year contract.

From there, the Packers waived Welch coming out of the preseason. He then had a brief stint with Denver, appearing in six games before re-joining the Ravens. The Packers brought him back in March for the 2025 season, cutting him and re-signing him to the practice squad to start the year.

In 2025, Welch has appeared in one game for the Packers.