Packers Made Three Moves, Activated WR Christian Watson

The Packers announced on Saturday that they have activated WR Christian Watson from the PUP list ahead of their matchup with the Steelers.

The team also elevated DL Arron Mosby from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and released TE Ben Sims.

Watson is set to make his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in January.

Watson, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which included a $3,900,750 signing bonus, when he signed a one-year extension.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.