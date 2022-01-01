Packers Make 11 Roster Moves For Week 17

The Green Bay Packers announced several roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game against the Vikings.
The full list includes:
- Packers activated P Corey Bojorquez, G Ben Braden, LB Oren Burks, TE Tyler Davis, TE Marcedes Lewis, DL R.J. McIntosh and LB Ty Summers from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and WR David Moore to their active roster.
- Packers signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
- Packers released LB Aaron Adeoye from their practice squad.
Lewis, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released a few years ago.
The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract this past March.
In 2021, Lewis has appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 23 passes for 214 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
