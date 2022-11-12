Packers Make Four Moves Including Placing CB Eric Stokes On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves for their Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine to their active roster.

to their active roster. Packers elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and LB La’Darius Hamilton to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Packers placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve.

Stokes, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 with the Packers that includes a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes has appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions or pass defenses.